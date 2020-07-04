All apartments in Burleson
324 Delaware Street

Location

324 Delaware Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great floor plan with split bedrooms and two master bedrooms. Oversized 3 car garage. Well kept home located in Shannon Creek and Burleson ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Delaware Street have any available units?
324 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 324 Delaware Street have?
Some of 324 Delaware Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 324 Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 324 Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 324 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 324 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.

