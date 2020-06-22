Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
317 SW Gregory Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
317 SW Gregory Street
317 Southwest Gregory Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
317 Southwest Gregory Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bathroom, all new vinyl plank flooring and new paint throughout. Additional room off laundry room for office, study, or playroom. Lawn service included as well as washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 SW Gregory Street have any available units?
317 SW Gregory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burleson, TX
.
What amenities does 317 SW Gregory Street have?
Some of 317 SW Gregory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 317 SW Gregory Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 SW Gregory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 SW Gregory Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 SW Gregory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burleson
.
Does 317 SW Gregory Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 SW Gregory Street offers parking.
Does 317 SW Gregory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 SW Gregory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 SW Gregory Street have a pool?
No, 317 SW Gregory Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 SW Gregory Street have accessible units?
No, 317 SW Gregory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 SW Gregory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 SW Gregory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 SW Gregory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 SW Gregory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
