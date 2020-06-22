All apartments in Burleson
313 Angela Drive

Location

313 Angela Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a very desirable neighborhood!!! Don't miss the opportunity to live in Burleson ISD. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Stainless Steel Appliances are included. Call for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Angela Drive have any available units?
313 Angela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 313 Angela Drive have?
Some of 313 Angela Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Angela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Angela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Angela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Angela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 313 Angela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Angela Drive offers parking.
Does 313 Angela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Angela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Angela Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Angela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Angela Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Angela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Angela Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Angela Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Angela Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Angela Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

