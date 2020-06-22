Beautiful home in a very desirable neighborhood!!! Don't miss the opportunity to live in Burleson ISD. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Stainless Steel Appliances are included. Call for a private showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Angela Drive have any available units?
313 Angela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 313 Angela Drive have?
Some of 313 Angela Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Angela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Angela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.