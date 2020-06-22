313 Angela Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in a very desirable neighborhood!!! Don't miss the opportunity to live in Burleson ISD. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Stainless Steel Appliances are included. Call for a private showing today!