305 Castle Hill Drive

Charming family home for lease in the highly desirable Castle Hills community. Wood look Pergo floors throughout home with loads of storage and large rooms. Oversized garage and fenced backyard. Dining Room can be used as study or other flex room. Home has security alarm which can be monitored at Tenant's expense.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
