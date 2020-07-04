Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
205 Queen Annes Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Queen Annes Dr
205 Queen Annes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
205 Queen Annes Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable 3/2/2 is a great family home. Great yard and extended patio for entertaining. Near Restaurant Row, Chisholm, I-35, 1187 etc. Great location. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Queen Annes Dr have any available units?
205 Queen Annes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burleson, TX
.
What amenities does 205 Queen Annes Dr have?
Some of 205 Queen Annes Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 Queen Annes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
205 Queen Annes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Queen Annes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Queen Annes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 205 Queen Annes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 205 Queen Annes Dr offers parking.
Does 205 Queen Annes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Queen Annes Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Queen Annes Dr have a pool?
No, 205 Queen Annes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 205 Queen Annes Dr have accessible units?
No, 205 Queen Annes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Queen Annes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Queen Annes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Queen Annes Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Queen Annes Dr has units with air conditioning.
