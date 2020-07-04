All apartments in Burleson
205 Murphy Road

205 NE Murphy Rd · No Longer Available
Location

205 NE Murphy Rd, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Super nice single story brick home. Hardwood floors in all living areas and bedrooms. Recessed lighting with newer light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Kitchen has been renovated with marble like counters and white cabinets. Extra living or study area. Large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

