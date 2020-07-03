All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1436 Lauren Drive

1436 Lauren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Lauren Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Lauren Drive have any available units?
1436 Lauren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1436 Lauren Drive have?
Some of 1436 Lauren Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Lauren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Lauren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Lauren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Lauren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1436 Lauren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Lauren Drive offers parking.
Does 1436 Lauren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Lauren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Lauren Drive have a pool?
No, 1436 Lauren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Lauren Drive have accessible units?
No, 1436 Lauren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Lauren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Lauren Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Lauren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Lauren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

