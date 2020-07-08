All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:20 PM

1432 Krista Drive

1432 Krista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Krista Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
LAWN CARE INCLUDED---Beautiful kept 3-2-2. Large bedrooms and split design. The living area flows into a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar. Split bedroom arrangement makes it great for a family. Nice size back yard with a covered porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Krista Drive have any available units?
1432 Krista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1432 Krista Drive have?
Some of 1432 Krista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Krista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Krista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Krista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Krista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1432 Krista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Krista Drive offers parking.
Does 1432 Krista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Krista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Krista Drive have a pool?
No, 1432 Krista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Krista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 Krista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Krista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 Krista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 Krista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 Krista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

