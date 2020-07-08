LAWN CARE INCLUDED---Beautiful kept 3-2-2. Large bedrooms and split design. The living area flows into a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar. Split bedroom arrangement makes it great for a family. Nice size back yard with a covered porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1432 Krista Drive have any available units?
1432 Krista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1432 Krista Drive have?
Some of 1432 Krista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Krista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Krista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.