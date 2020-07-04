All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1420 Blazing Star Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1420 Blazing Star Trail
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:40 PM

1420 Blazing Star Trail

1420 Blazing Star Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1420 Blazing Star Trail, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,274 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5611394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Blazing Star Trail have any available units?
1420 Blazing Star Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1420 Blazing Star Trail have?
Some of 1420 Blazing Star Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Blazing Star Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Blazing Star Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Blazing Star Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Blazing Star Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1420 Blazing Star Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Blazing Star Trail offers parking.
Does 1420 Blazing Star Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Blazing Star Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Blazing Star Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Blazing Star Trail has a pool.
Does 1420 Blazing Star Trail have accessible units?
No, 1420 Blazing Star Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Blazing Star Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Blazing Star Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Blazing Star Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Blazing Star Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary