1405 Erin Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! The kitchen offers black appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave! Fenced backyard, covered patio and storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.