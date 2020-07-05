All apartments in Burleson
1405 Erin Court

1405 Erin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Erin Dr, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! The kitchen offers black appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave! Fenced backyard, covered patio and storage unit! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Erin Court have any available units?
1405 Erin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1405 Erin Court have?
Some of 1405 Erin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Erin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Erin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Erin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Erin Court is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Erin Court offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Erin Court offers parking.
Does 1405 Erin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Erin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Erin Court have a pool?
No, 1405 Erin Court does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Erin Court have accessible units?
No, 1405 Erin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Erin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Erin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Erin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Erin Court does not have units with air conditioning.

