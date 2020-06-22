All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1404 Cherokee Rose Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

1404 Cherokee Rose Lane

1404 Cherokee Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1404 Cherokee Rose Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane have any available units?
1404 Cherokee Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane have?
Some of 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Cherokee Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Cherokee Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary