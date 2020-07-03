All apartments in Burleson
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:09 AM

1321 Highcrest Drive

1321 Highcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Highcrest Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
CHARMING home on a cul-de-sac! FOUR BEDROOM! Burleson ISD! Updated paint tones throughout giving a modern feel. Elegant formal dining area to the right of the entry that could also function perfectly as a home office. WIDE open living area great for entertaining. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and an abundance of cabinet and counter space, plus a cozy breakfast nook. Split bedroom floor plan! Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and enormous walk in closet! Oversized backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

