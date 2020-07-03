1321 Highcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

CHARMING home on a cul-de-sac! FOUR BEDROOM! Burleson ISD! Updated paint tones throughout giving a modern feel. Elegant formal dining area to the right of the entry that could also function perfectly as a home office. WIDE open living area great for entertaining. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and an abundance of cabinet and counter space, plus a cozy breakfast nook. Split bedroom floor plan! Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and enormous walk in closet! Oversized backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.