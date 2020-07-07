Rent Calculator
132 Summercrest Boulevard
132 Northwest Summercrest
No Longer Available
Location
132 Northwest Summercrest, Burleson, TX 76028
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tidy 3 bedroom 1 and half bathroom house with lots of living room and large backyard. Garage conversion with dry bar built in. Great for entertaining, media, playroom etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 132 Summercrest Boulevard have any available units?
132 Summercrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burleson, TX
.
Is 132 Summercrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
132 Summercrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Summercrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 132 Summercrest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burleson
.
Does 132 Summercrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 132 Summercrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 132 Summercrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Summercrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Summercrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 132 Summercrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 132 Summercrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 132 Summercrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Summercrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Summercrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Summercrest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Summercrest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
