Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:32 PM

1300 Windy Meadows Drive

1300 Windy Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Windy Meadows Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom fully updated home in Burleson. Updates include Heating and AC unit, windows and coverings, tile, carpet and vinyl plank flooring, granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms and more. Very nice home in great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have any available units?
1300 Windy Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have?
Some of 1300 Windy Meadows Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Windy Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Windy Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Windy Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Windy Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Windy Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Windy Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 1300 Windy Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 1300 Windy Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Windy Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1300 Windy Meadows Drive has units with air conditioning.

