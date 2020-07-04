Amazing 3 bedroom fully updated home in Burleson. Updates include Heating and AC unit, windows and coverings, tile, carpet and vinyl plank flooring, granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms and more. Very nice home in great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have any available units?
1300 Windy Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1300 Windy Meadows Drive have?
Some of 1300 Windy Meadows Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Windy Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Windy Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.