125 Phlox Lane
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

125 Phlox Lane

125 Phlox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

125 Phlox Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Phlox Lane have any available units?
125 Phlox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 125 Phlox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
125 Phlox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Phlox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 125 Phlox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 125 Phlox Lane offer parking?
No, 125 Phlox Lane does not offer parking.
Does 125 Phlox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Phlox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Phlox Lane have a pool?
No, 125 Phlox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 125 Phlox Lane have accessible units?
No, 125 Phlox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Phlox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Phlox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Phlox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Phlox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

