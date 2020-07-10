All apartments in Burleson
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:52 PM

1224 Sweetwater Drive

1224 Sweetwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Sweetwater Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Park is directly behind the property. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Sweetwater Drive have any available units?
1224 Sweetwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1224 Sweetwater Drive have?
Some of 1224 Sweetwater Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Sweetwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Sweetwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Sweetwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Sweetwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1224 Sweetwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Sweetwater Drive offers parking.
Does 1224 Sweetwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Sweetwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Sweetwater Drive have a pool?
No, 1224 Sweetwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Sweetwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1224 Sweetwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Sweetwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Sweetwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Sweetwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Sweetwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

