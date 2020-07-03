1220 Juniper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this gorgeous brick two story home located in Burleson on a large corner lot, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stained cabinetry and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!