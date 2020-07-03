All apartments in Burleson
1220 Juniper Lane

Location

1220 Juniper Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this gorgeous brick two story home located in Burleson on a large corner lot, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stained cabinetry and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Juniper Lane have any available units?
1220 Juniper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1220 Juniper Lane have?
Some of 1220 Juniper Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Juniper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Juniper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Juniper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Juniper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1220 Juniper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Juniper Lane offers parking.
Does 1220 Juniper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Juniper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Juniper Lane have a pool?
No, 1220 Juniper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Juniper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1220 Juniper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Juniper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Juniper Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Juniper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Juniper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

