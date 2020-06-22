All apartments in Burleson
1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy

Location

1201 Scarlet Sage Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Burleson is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.Kitchen features large kitchen island with bar seating and walk in pantry. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1201-scarlet-sage-pkwy

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1201-scarlet-sage-pkwy ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy have any available units?
1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Scarlet Sage Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

