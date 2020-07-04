All apartments in Burleson
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

117 Downwood Drive

117 Downwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Downwood Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Burleson has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Downwood Drive have any available units?
117 Downwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 117 Downwood Drive have?
Some of 117 Downwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Downwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Downwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Downwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 117 Downwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 117 Downwood Drive offer parking?
No, 117 Downwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 117 Downwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Downwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Downwood Drive have a pool?
No, 117 Downwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 Downwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Downwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Downwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Downwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Downwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Downwood Drive has units with air conditioning.

