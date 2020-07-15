116 N Warren St, Burleson, TX 76028 Downtown Burleson
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom Apt Historic downtown Burleson - Property Id: 307334
Newly updated two bedroom Apt conveniently located downtown Historic Burleson. Private and secure large bedrooms with Master with double Closets. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307334 Property Id 307334
(RLNE5882251)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 N Warren st 8 have any available units?
116 N Warren st 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 116 N Warren st 8 have?
Some of 116 N Warren st 8's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 N Warren st 8 currently offering any rent specials?
116 N Warren st 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 N Warren st 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 N Warren st 8 is pet friendly.
Does 116 N Warren st 8 offer parking?
No, 116 N Warren st 8 does not offer parking.
Does 116 N Warren st 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 N Warren st 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 N Warren st 8 have a pool?
No, 116 N Warren st 8 does not have a pool.
Does 116 N Warren st 8 have accessible units?
No, 116 N Warren st 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 N Warren st 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 N Warren st 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 N Warren st 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 N Warren st 8 does not have units with air conditioning.