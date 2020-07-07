Rent Calculator
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:23 AM
1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway
1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway
Location
1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
1 living room 1 dining room split bedroom floorplan luxury vinyl plank floors laminate countertops in kitchen ceiling fans electric water heater central heat and air (electric) private fenced backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway have any available units?
1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burleson, TX
.
What amenities does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway have?
Some of 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burleson
.
Does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway offer parking?
No, 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway have a pool?
No, 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1133 Scarlet Sage Parkway has units with air conditioning.
