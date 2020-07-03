All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Hidden Glen Court

1121 Hidden Glen Court
Location

1121 Hidden Glen Court, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Hidden Glen Court have any available units?
1121 Hidden Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1121 Hidden Glen Court have?
Some of 1121 Hidden Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Hidden Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Hidden Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Hidden Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Hidden Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1121 Hidden Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Hidden Glen Court offers parking.
Does 1121 Hidden Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Hidden Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Hidden Glen Court have a pool?
No, 1121 Hidden Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Hidden Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 1121 Hidden Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Hidden Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Hidden Glen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Hidden Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Hidden Glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.

