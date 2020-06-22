All apartments in Burleson
1113 Hearthstone Drive

Location

1113 Hearthstone Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice D R Horton built home in great condition. Covered patio, large split master suite, spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms while study could also be a formal dining area or office. Open kitchen concept includes lots of counter-space, cabinets, deep pantry, powered island kitchen, and open skylight. His/her sinks, big walk-in closet, garden tub, and expanded shower stall in Master Bath.

Updates include beautiful paint scheme, new efficient air conditioning unit, and functional electric fireplace.
West Bend Home Owner's Association

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Hearthstone Drive have any available units?
1113 Hearthstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1113 Hearthstone Drive have?
Some of 1113 Hearthstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Hearthstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Hearthstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Hearthstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Hearthstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1113 Hearthstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Hearthstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1113 Hearthstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Hearthstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Hearthstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1113 Hearthstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Hearthstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1113 Hearthstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Hearthstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Hearthstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Hearthstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 Hearthstone Drive has units with air conditioning.

