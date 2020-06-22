1113 Hearthstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice D R Horton built home in great condition. Covered patio, large split master suite, spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms while study could also be a formal dining area or office. Open kitchen concept includes lots of counter-space, cabinets, deep pantry, powered island kitchen, and open skylight. His/her sinks, big walk-in closet, garden tub, and expanded shower stall in Master Bath.



Updates include beautiful paint scheme, new efficient air conditioning unit, and functional electric fireplace.

West Bend Home Owner's Association