Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:35 PM

105 Phlox Lane

105 Phlox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Phlox Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Phlox Lane have any available units?
105 Phlox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 105 Phlox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
105 Phlox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Phlox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 105 Phlox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 105 Phlox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 105 Phlox Lane offers parking.
Does 105 Phlox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Phlox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Phlox Lane have a pool?
No, 105 Phlox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 105 Phlox Lane have accessible units?
No, 105 Phlox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Phlox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Phlox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Phlox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Phlox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

