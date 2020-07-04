All apartments in Burleson
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

1013 Pebble Creek Drive

1013 Pebble Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Pebble Creek Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Burleson is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a dining room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive have any available units?
1013 Pebble Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive have?
Some of 1013 Pebble Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Pebble Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Pebble Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Pebble Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Pebble Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Pebble Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Pebble Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Pebble Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Pebble Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Pebble Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Pebble Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Pebble Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

