1013 Pebble Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Burleson is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a dining room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.