101 NE Murphy Road
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:17 PM

101 NE Murphy Road

101 Southwest Murphy Road · No Longer Available
Location

101 Southwest Murphy Road, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3-1-1 with New Paint & Flooring. See media for application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 NE Murphy Road have any available units?
101 NE Murphy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 101 NE Murphy Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 NE Murphy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 NE Murphy Road pet-friendly?
No, 101 NE Murphy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 101 NE Murphy Road offer parking?
Yes, 101 NE Murphy Road offers parking.
Does 101 NE Murphy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 NE Murphy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 NE Murphy Road have a pool?
No, 101 NE Murphy Road does not have a pool.
Does 101 NE Murphy Road have accessible units?
No, 101 NE Murphy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 NE Murphy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 NE Murphy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 NE Murphy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 NE Murphy Road does not have units with air conditioning.

