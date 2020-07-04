All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:29 PM

1006 Thistle Meade Circle

1006 Thistle Meade Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Thistle Meade Circle, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-2 Great floor plan split bedrooms, walk in closets, large master bath with seperate sinks and tub-shower. Eat in kitchen and formal dinig rooms to entertain or can be use a as an office. Tenant to verify sq ft and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have any available units?
1006 Thistle Meade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have?
Some of 1006 Thistle Meade Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Thistle Meade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Thistle Meade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Thistle Meade Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Thistle Meade Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Thistle Meade Circle offers parking.
Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Thistle Meade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have a pool?
No, 1006 Thistle Meade Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have accessible units?
No, 1006 Thistle Meade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Thistle Meade Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Thistle Meade Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

