3-2-2 Great floor plan split bedrooms, walk in closets, large master bath with seperate sinks and tub-shower. Eat in kitchen and formal dinig rooms to entertain or can be use a as an office. Tenant to verify sq ft and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have any available units?
1006 Thistle Meade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1006 Thistle Meade Circle have?
Some of 1006 Thistle Meade Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Thistle Meade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Thistle Meade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.