Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Bullard, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bullard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1026 Stagecoach Bend
1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2850 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area
Results within 5 miles of Bullard

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6822 CR 1215
6822 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6822 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6930 CR 1215
6930 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6930 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7014 CR 1215
7014 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7014 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19051 Winstar
19051 Winstar Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1114 Nate Circle
1114 Nate Cir, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
1114 Nate Circle - Brand new home, currently under construction in the West Ridge subdivision in Bullard, Texas. New pictures will be added as soon as home is complete. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage, this home has it all.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6929 Vernado
6929 Vernado Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1616 sqft
6929 Vernado - This charming home is in a beautiful neighborhood and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
Results within 10 miles of Bullard
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
27 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$741
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,137
1250 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Highlands
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$761
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 08:26am
7 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$646
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$787
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
809 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
948 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
14 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 08:40am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/09/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
406 Woodland Hills
406 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1952 sqft
Wonderful updated home, featuring an open kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash & floors. Huge living room with gas log fireplace, & built in cabinets. Flexible floor plan. Formal dining could be 2nd living area or office.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16440 CR 178 #1001
16440 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1886 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16440 CR 178 #1001 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bullard, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bullard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

