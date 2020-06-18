All apartments in Bullard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

210 Summerset Court

210 Summerset Ct · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1824073
Location

210 Summerset Ct, Bullard, TX 75757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,085

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Don't miss this three bedroom, two bathroom, two-story home located in downtown Bullard! This brick home offers a one-car carport and features tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. The home offers an open living room and dining room. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric oven/range, dishwasher and refrigerator (not guaranteed). This home also offers the convenience of a laundry area with washer and dryer connections, central heat and air and a privacy fenced backyard. Take a tour today!

The school district is: Bullard ISD

There is approximately 1,232 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!

If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM.

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,085, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

