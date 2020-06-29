808 Middle Creek DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool

Ready now for immediate move-in! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms + two bonus rooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite on MAIN floor! Hard-tile flooring in main areas, staircase & upstairs game room. OPEN kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances, recessed lighting. Upgraded wrought iron staircase railing, covered front & rear patios! Nice storage - clean house! Sprinkler system. Elm Grove Elementary & new Johnson High! Caring & responsive landlords! Enjoy the Whispering Hollow community POOL & splash pad!