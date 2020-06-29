All apartments in Buda
Last updated April 8 2020

808 Middle Creek DR

808 Middle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Middle Creek Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Ready now for immediate move-in! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms + two bonus rooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite on MAIN floor! Hard-tile flooring in main areas, staircase & upstairs game room. OPEN kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances, recessed lighting. Upgraded wrought iron staircase railing, covered front & rear patios! Nice storage - clean house! Sprinkler system. Elm Grove Elementary & new Johnson High! Caring & responsive landlords! Enjoy the Whispering Hollow community POOL & splash pad!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Middle Creek DR have any available units?
808 Middle Creek DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 808 Middle Creek DR have?
Some of 808 Middle Creek DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Middle Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
808 Middle Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Middle Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 808 Middle Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 808 Middle Creek DR offer parking?
Yes, 808 Middle Creek DR offers parking.
Does 808 Middle Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Middle Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Middle Creek DR have a pool?
Yes, 808 Middle Creek DR has a pool.
Does 808 Middle Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 808 Middle Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Middle Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Middle Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Middle Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Middle Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.
