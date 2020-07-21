808 Middle Creek DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy the use of the Whispering Hollow community POOL & splash pad! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms + *two* bonus rooms upstairs! Hard-tile flooring in main areas & wood on staircase & upstairs loft area. OPEN kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances, recessed lighting. Master bedroom on MAIN floor! Upgraded wrought iron staircase railing, covered front & rear patios! Nice storage - clean house! Sprinkler system. Elm Grove Elementary & new Johnson High! Caring landlords!