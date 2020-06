Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Like new duplex (1 yr old) 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage (with opener). 10-11 foot ceilings throughout, double-vanity in master bedroom, stained concrete flooring, granite counter-tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, 42 upper kitchen cabinets, 2" blinds, two patios & sprinkler system. See floor plan. This home is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood just a few minutes from IH35, grocery stores & shopping! Easy commute to Austin. SEE TENANT SELECTION CRITERIA.