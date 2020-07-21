All apartments in Buda
378 Joanne Loop - A
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:44 AM

378 Joanne Loop - A

378 Joanne Loop · No Longer Available
Location

378 Joanne Loop, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! AVAILABLE FOR 08/24/19 MOVE-IN. Gorgeous 3-bed / 2-bath duplex unit with private fenced yard, two-car garage and polished concrete floors throughout. You'll love the spacious Family/Dining area and luxury Kitchen that includes stainless appliances, granite countertops with tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry and refrigerator included! Impressive master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual sinks. Rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Joanne Loop - A have any available units?
378 Joanne Loop - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 378 Joanne Loop - A have?
Some of 378 Joanne Loop - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Joanne Loop - A currently offering any rent specials?
378 Joanne Loop - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Joanne Loop - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 378 Joanne Loop - A is pet friendly.
Does 378 Joanne Loop - A offer parking?
Yes, 378 Joanne Loop - A offers parking.
Does 378 Joanne Loop - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Joanne Loop - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Joanne Loop - A have a pool?
No, 378 Joanne Loop - A does not have a pool.
Does 378 Joanne Loop - A have accessible units?
No, 378 Joanne Loop - A does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Joanne Loop - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 Joanne Loop - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 378 Joanne Loop - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 378 Joanne Loop - A has units with air conditioning.
