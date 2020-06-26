All apartments in Buda
332 Oyster CRK
332 Oyster CRK

332 Oyster Creek · No Longer Available
Location

332 Oyster Creek, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Ready for immediate move-in! The most beautiful home you'll find on the rental market - it is gorgeous! Corner lot, welcoming curb appeal, nice landscaping. Hard floor surfaces throughout - no carpet! ONE-story offering 4bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms + separate study/den/playroom OPEN kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel & center island. Stone archway upgrade. Spacious master suite w/ separate tub & shower + walk-in closet. Extended, rear covered patio! Sprinkler system, water softener. Caring Landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Oyster CRK have any available units?
332 Oyster CRK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 332 Oyster CRK have?
Some of 332 Oyster CRK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Oyster CRK currently offering any rent specials?
332 Oyster CRK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Oyster CRK pet-friendly?
No, 332 Oyster CRK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 332 Oyster CRK offer parking?
No, 332 Oyster CRK does not offer parking.
Does 332 Oyster CRK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Oyster CRK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Oyster CRK have a pool?
No, 332 Oyster CRK does not have a pool.
Does 332 Oyster CRK have accessible units?
No, 332 Oyster CRK does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Oyster CRK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Oyster CRK has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Oyster CRK have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Oyster CRK does not have units with air conditioning.
