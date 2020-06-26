321 Bayou Bend DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool media room

Ready NOW in Whispering Hollow! Whoa! Game room AND a media room. Plenty of room for kids! Large and functional two-story, 4bedroom, 2.5bath home. Real nice wood floors in formal dining, main floor living room + master bedroom! OPEN kitchen w/ knotty-pine cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances! Master suite on *MAIN* floor - spacious bathroom & good-sized walk-in closet. Separate utility room w/ upper cabinets. Good storage throughout. Covered patios. Elm Grove Elementary! Community pool!