Home
/
Buda, TX
/
321 Bayou Bend DR
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:55 PM

321 Bayou Bend DR

321 Bayou Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

321 Bayou Bend Dr, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Ready NOW in Whispering Hollow! Whoa! Game room AND a media room. Plenty of room for kids! Large and functional two-story, 4bedroom, 2.5bath home. Real nice wood floors in formal dining, main floor living room + master bedroom! OPEN kitchen w/ knotty-pine cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances! Master suite on *MAIN* floor - spacious bathroom & good-sized walk-in closet. Separate utility room w/ upper cabinets. Good storage throughout. Covered patios. Elm Grove Elementary! Community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Bayou Bend DR have any available units?
321 Bayou Bend DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 321 Bayou Bend DR have?
Some of 321 Bayou Bend DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Bayou Bend DR currently offering any rent specials?
321 Bayou Bend DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Bayou Bend DR pet-friendly?
No, 321 Bayou Bend DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 321 Bayou Bend DR offer parking?
No, 321 Bayou Bend DR does not offer parking.
Does 321 Bayou Bend DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Bayou Bend DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Bayou Bend DR have a pool?
Yes, 321 Bayou Bend DR has a pool.
Does 321 Bayou Bend DR have accessible units?
No, 321 Bayou Bend DR does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Bayou Bend DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Bayou Bend DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Bayou Bend DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Bayou Bend DR does not have units with air conditioning.
