Home
/
Buda, TX
/
280 Middle Creek DR
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
280 Middle Creek DR
280 Middle Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
280 Middle Creek Drive, Buda, TX 78610
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 280 Middle Creek DR have any available units?
280 Middle Creek DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buda, TX
.
Is 280 Middle Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
280 Middle Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Middle Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 280 Middle Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buda
.
Does 280 Middle Creek DR offer parking?
No, 280 Middle Creek DR does not offer parking.
Does 280 Middle Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Middle Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Middle Creek DR have a pool?
No, 280 Middle Creek DR does not have a pool.
Does 280 Middle Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 280 Middle Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Middle Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Middle Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Middle Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Middle Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.
