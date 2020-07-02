265 Joanne LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home with stained concrete floors- no carpet. Private fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Master suite has a double vanity and a walk in closet. Open floorplan with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops!