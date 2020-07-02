Rent Calculator
2428 Green Meadows Ln
2428 Green Meadows Ln
2428 Green Meadows Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2428 Green Meadows Lane, Buda, TX 78610
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 01/30/20 Steps to tour:
1) Text us.
2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental.
3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you.
Tour even on evenings and weekends!
(RLNE5389673)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2428 Green Meadows Ln have any available units?
2428 Green Meadows Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buda, TX
.
What amenities does 2428 Green Meadows Ln have?
Some of 2428 Green Meadows Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2428 Green Meadows Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Green Meadows Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Green Meadows Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Green Meadows Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Green Meadows Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Green Meadows Ln offers parking.
Does 2428 Green Meadows Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Green Meadows Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Green Meadows Ln have a pool?
No, 2428 Green Meadows Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Green Meadows Ln have accessible units?
No, 2428 Green Meadows Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Green Meadows Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Green Meadows Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Green Meadows Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 Green Meadows Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
