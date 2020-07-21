All apartments in Buda
Buda, TX
240 Mystic Shadow LN
240 Mystic Shadow LN

240 Mystic Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Buda
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Parking
Location

240 Mystic Shadow Lane, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ready for immediate move-in! Hard floor surfaces throughout home - no carpet anywhere! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! ONE-story, 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + separate flex room. Clean. OPEN kitchen w/ granite counters, island, gas cooking, upgraded recessed lighting. Master suite has bay window, dual vanities in bathroom + garden tub & separate shower. NEW water heater installed, freshened up landscaping. Enjoy the Whispering Hollow community pool, splash pad & playgrounds! Caring Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Mystic Shadow LN have any available units?
240 Mystic Shadow LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 240 Mystic Shadow LN have?
Some of 240 Mystic Shadow LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Mystic Shadow LN currently offering any rent specials?
240 Mystic Shadow LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Mystic Shadow LN pet-friendly?
No, 240 Mystic Shadow LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 240 Mystic Shadow LN offer parking?
Yes, 240 Mystic Shadow LN offers parking.
Does 240 Mystic Shadow LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Mystic Shadow LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Mystic Shadow LN have a pool?
Yes, 240 Mystic Shadow LN has a pool.
Does 240 Mystic Shadow LN have accessible units?
No, 240 Mystic Shadow LN does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Mystic Shadow LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Mystic Shadow LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Mystic Shadow LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Mystic Shadow LN does not have units with air conditioning.
