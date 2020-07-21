240 Mystic Shadow LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Ready for immediate move-in! Hard floor surfaces throughout home - no carpet anywhere! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! ONE-story, 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + separate flex room. Clean. OPEN kitchen w/ granite counters, island, gas cooking, upgraded recessed lighting. Master suite has bay window, dual vanities in bathroom + garden tub & separate shower. NEW water heater installed, freshened up landscaping. Enjoy the Whispering Hollow community pool, splash pad & playgrounds! Caring Landlord.