Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2110 Constellation Drive Available 06/20/20 2110 Constellation Drive Buda, TX 78610 - Beautiful open concept 3 bed 2 bath property! Wide entryway with vaulted ceilings opens up into a spacious living area. Kitchen features TONS of countertop & cabinet space, stainless steele applicances, center island, & a breakfast bar. Tile throughout all common areas & bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. Master bathroom includes WIC, garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity sinks! Big covered patio and large backyard great for entertaining! Wired for security.



(RLNE4798771)