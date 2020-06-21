All apartments in Buda
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:16 PM

209 Still Hollow CRK

209 Still Hollow Creek · (512) 699-8867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Still Hollow Creek, Buda, TX 78610

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2426 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Whispering Hollow stunner! *TWO FULL BATHROOMS upstairs!* Sensationally well-kept & clean home, LOADED w/ upgrades, welcoming curb appeal! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 3.5bathrooms + separate office at front of home & game room/loft area upstairs. Oversized master bedroom suite on main floor has a custom closet! OPEN kitchen w/ granite, stainless steel appliances & large pantry! Hard-tile flooring through main areas, wood in office. Refrigerator included! Enjoy access to the Whispering Hollow pool & splash pad!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Still Hollow CRK have any available units?
209 Still Hollow CRK has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 Still Hollow CRK have?
Some of 209 Still Hollow CRK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Still Hollow CRK currently offering any rent specials?
209 Still Hollow CRK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Still Hollow CRK pet-friendly?
No, 209 Still Hollow CRK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 209 Still Hollow CRK offer parking?
Yes, 209 Still Hollow CRK does offer parking.
Does 209 Still Hollow CRK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Still Hollow CRK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Still Hollow CRK have a pool?
Yes, 209 Still Hollow CRK has a pool.
Does 209 Still Hollow CRK have accessible units?
No, 209 Still Hollow CRK does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Still Hollow CRK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Still Hollow CRK has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Still Hollow CRK have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Still Hollow CRK does not have units with air conditioning.
