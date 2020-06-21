209 Still Hollow CRK

Amenities
Whispering Hollow stunner! *TWO FULL BATHROOMS upstairs!* Sensationally well-kept & clean home, LOADED w/ upgrades, welcoming curb appeal! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 3.5bathrooms + separate office at front of home & game room/loft area upstairs. Oversized master bedroom suite on main floor has a custom closet! OPEN kitchen w/ granite, stainless steel appliances & large pantry! Hard-tile flooring through main areas, wood in office. Refrigerator included! Enjoy access to the Whispering Hollow pool & splash pad!