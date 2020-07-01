Rent Calculator
161 Desert Quail Lane
161 Desert Quail Lane
161 Desert Quail Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
161 Desert Quail Lane, Buda, TX 78610
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy home near schools, shopping, easy access to highway. High ceiling, formal dining room (can be used as flex room). Lots of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 161 Desert Quail Lane have any available units?
161 Desert Quail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buda, TX
.
What amenities does 161 Desert Quail Lane have?
Some of 161 Desert Quail Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 161 Desert Quail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
161 Desert Quail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Desert Quail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 161 Desert Quail Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Buda
.
Does 161 Desert Quail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 161 Desert Quail Lane offers parking.
Does 161 Desert Quail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Desert Quail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Desert Quail Lane have a pool?
No, 161 Desert Quail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 161 Desert Quail Lane have accessible units?
No, 161 Desert Quail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Desert Quail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Desert Quail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Desert Quail Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 161 Desert Quail Lane has units with air conditioning.
