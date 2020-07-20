All apartments in Buda
Find more places like 1480 Cabelas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
1480 Cabelas Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:59 AM

1480 Cabelas Drive

1480 Cabelas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1480 Cabelas Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a spacious first floor, located near the front of the complex. Stainless appliances, modern stone (granite) countertops. Washer and dryer can be added for a approximate a month fee, but you can also bring your own if you have them. We are buying a house and need to find someone to sublease. The lease is through the end of July, if you take over, we lose our deposits, but you get to keep them. Also the same apartment is renting for about a month right now so you will save a month. At the end of July you can renew the lease and stay if you choose. We spoke to the apartment and they stated that they do all the paperwork for moving the lease to you. Only thing they need is for you to qualify based on income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Cabelas Drive have any available units?
1480 Cabelas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
Is 1480 Cabelas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Cabelas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Cabelas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Cabelas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 1480 Cabelas Drive offer parking?
No, 1480 Cabelas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1480 Cabelas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 Cabelas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Cabelas Drive have a pool?
No, 1480 Cabelas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Cabelas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1480 Cabelas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Cabelas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Cabelas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Cabelas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Cabelas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610

Similar Pages

Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Buda Apartments with BalconiesBuda Apartments with Parking
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TX
Windcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXMcQueeney, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District