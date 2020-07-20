1480 Cabelas Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a spacious first floor, located near the front of the complex. Stainless appliances, modern stone (granite) countertops. Washer and dryer can be added for a approximate a month fee, but you can also bring your own if you have them. We are buying a house and need to find someone to sublease. The lease is through the end of July, if you take over, we lose our deposits, but you get to keep them. Also the same apartment is renting for about a month right now so you will save a month. At the end of July you can renew the lease and stay if you choose. We spoke to the apartment and they stated that they do all the paperwork for moving the lease to you. Only thing they need is for you to qualify based on income.