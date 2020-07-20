Rent Calculator
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1165 Fire Cracker Driv
1165 Firecracker
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1165 Firecracker, Buda, TX 78610
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30747)
Austin Apartments Now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have any available units?
1165 Fire Cracker Driv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buda, TX
.
Is 1165 Fire Cracker Driv currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Fire Cracker Driv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Fire Cracker Driv pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buda
.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv offer parking?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have a pool?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have accessible units?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have units with air conditioning.
