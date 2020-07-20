All apartments in Buda
Find more places like 1165 Fire Cracker Driv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
1165 Fire Cracker Driv
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

1165 Fire Cracker Driv

1165 Firecracker · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1165 Firecracker, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30747)
Austin Apartments Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have any available units?
1165 Fire Cracker Driv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
Is 1165 Fire Cracker Driv currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Fire Cracker Driv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Fire Cracker Driv pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv offer parking?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have a pool?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have accessible units?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Fire Cracker Driv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Fire Cracker Driv does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610

Similar Pages

Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Buda Apartments with BalconiesBuda Apartments with Parking
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TX
Windcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXMcQueeney, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District