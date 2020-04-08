All apartments in Bryan
Find more places like 999 W. Villa Maria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryan, TX
/
999 W. Villa Maria
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:16 AM

999 W. Villa Maria

999 West Villa Maria Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

999 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
West University Gardens is a small, quiet, personable community, extremely pet friendly, beautifully landscaped, with ample amount of visitor and resident parking. We pay for trash collection, pest control, high speed internet, and cable. You are responsible for the water and electricity only. We have a large swimming pool with a BBQ pit that you and your guests may use. Our community is a very pet friendly environment with a deposit of only $400 that does cover up to 2 pets!!! There is a small pet rent. Located only minutes from Texas A&M University and Blinn College- living off campus has never been this easy!!

Each apartment is equipped with all electric appliances in the kitchen, built-in microwave ovens, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, dishwashers, double sink with disposal, energy efficient construction, private patios with storage, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 W. Villa Maria have any available units?
999 W. Villa Maria has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 W. Villa Maria have?
Some of 999 W. Villa Maria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 W. Villa Maria currently offering any rent specials?
999 W. Villa Maria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 W. Villa Maria pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 W. Villa Maria is pet friendly.
Does 999 W. Villa Maria offer parking?
Yes, 999 W. Villa Maria does offer parking.
Does 999 W. Villa Maria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 999 W. Villa Maria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 W. Villa Maria have a pool?
Yes, 999 W. Villa Maria has a pool.
Does 999 W. Villa Maria have accessible units?
No, 999 W. Villa Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 999 W. Villa Maria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 W. Villa Maria has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 999 W. Villa Maria?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd
Bryan, TX 77801
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive
Bryan, TX 77807
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms
Bryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity