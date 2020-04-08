999 W. Villa Maria

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill internet access

West University Gardens is a small, quiet, personable community, extremely pet friendly, beautifully landscaped, with ample amount of visitor and resident parking. We pay for trash collection, pest control, high speed internet, and cable. You are responsible for the water and electricity only. We have a large swimming pool with a BBQ pit that you and your guests may use. Our community is a very pet friendly environment with a deposit of only $400 that does cover up to 2 pets!!! There is a small pet rent. Located only minutes from Texas A&M University and Blinn College- living off campus has never been this easy!!



Each apartment is equipped with all electric appliances in the kitchen, built-in microwave ovens, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, dishwashers, double sink with disposal, energy efficient construction, private patios with storage, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer!!