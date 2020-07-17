All apartments in Bryan
Last updated June 19 2020

806 Lazy Lane

806 Lazy Lane · (830) 310-6180
Location

806 Lazy Lane, Bryan, TX 77802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,570

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1927 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$0 SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION AVAILABLE!

Check out the property's showcase!

https://www.assetheropm.com/806-lazy-lane/

Great home just 1.9 Miles to TAMU & 2 miles to Blinn College. Updated older home on 1/4 acre lot in a quaint area biking distance to TAMU. Two extra bathrooms were added in 2008. Enjoy having two living areas (one could be used as 5th bedroom or study), large dining, inside utility room with new hotwater heater, two car attached garage with storage space, and a tree shaded fenced back yard. Spend your evenings outside relaxing or entertaining friends and family. Come see your next address today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Lazy Lane have any available units?
806 Lazy Lane has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
Is 806 Lazy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
806 Lazy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Lazy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 806 Lazy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 806 Lazy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 806 Lazy Lane offers parking.
Does 806 Lazy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Lazy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Lazy Lane have a pool?
No, 806 Lazy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 806 Lazy Lane have accessible units?
No, 806 Lazy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Lazy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Lazy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Lazy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Lazy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
