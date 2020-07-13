All apartments in Bryan
Find more places like 703 Inwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryan, TX
/
703 Inwood Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

703 Inwood Dr.

703 Inwood Drive · (979) 764-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

703 Inwood Drive, Bryan, TX 77802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 703 Inwood Dr. · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom with 2 Baths and Large Backyard - Beautiful vintage 3 bedroom 2 bath home on almost 1 acre, near shopping, restaurants and walking and biking distance to TAMU in the peaceful Garden district! Spacious house with large garage 2 car garage, huge living area, and big sun-room. Well maintained wood flooring with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Third bedroom is a flex space that can be a study or whatever you desire. Beautiful park like backyard provide serenity, peace and quiet.

-Free Lawn Care
-Beautiful Hardwood Floors
-2 Car Garage
-W/D Connections

(RLNE5896800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Inwood Dr. have any available units?
703 Inwood Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Inwood Dr. have?
Some of 703 Inwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Inwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
703 Inwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Inwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Inwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 703 Inwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 703 Inwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 703 Inwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Inwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Inwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 703 Inwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 703 Inwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 703 Inwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Inwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Inwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 703 Inwood Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive
Bryan, TX 77807
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd
Bryan, TX 77801
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms
Bryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryan Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXCollege Station, TX
Huntsville, TXHempstead, TX
Brenham, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity