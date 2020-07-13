703 Inwood Dr.

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom with 2 Baths and Large Backyard - Beautiful vintage 3 bedroom 2 bath home on almost 1 acre, near shopping, restaurants and walking and biking distance to TAMU in the peaceful Garden district! Spacious house with large garage 2 car garage, huge living area, and big sun-room. Well maintained wood flooring with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Third bedroom is a flex space that can be a study or whatever you desire. Beautiful park like backyard provide serenity, peace and quiet.



