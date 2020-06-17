All apartments in Bryan
Bryan, TX
5141 Lost Oak Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5141 Lost Oak Drive

5141 Lost Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5141 Lost Oak Dr, Bryan, TX 77803
Carver-Kemp

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
The Reynolds floorplan is a wonderful two story home, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept with views of your living area, dining area, and kitchen, conveniently with a half bath nearby. Enjoy a grand family room with access to the covered patio. The second floor features a flex space area for your family to have even more room to gather. All bedrooms are upstairs, and the master features a huge walk in closet. Your laundry room is conveniently upstairs as well. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: 1500.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Lost Oak Drive have any available units?
5141 Lost Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 5141 Lost Oak Drive have?
Some of 5141 Lost Oak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Lost Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Lost Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Lost Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 Lost Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5141 Lost Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5141 Lost Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 5141 Lost Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Lost Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Lost Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 5141 Lost Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5141 Lost Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5141 Lost Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Lost Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Lost Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
