Bryan, TX
510 Avondale - 3
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:17 AM

510 Avondale - 3

510 Avondale Avenue · (979) 730-3399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Avondale Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802
Upper Burton Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
*SPRING 2020 MOVE-IN SPECIAL - CONDITIONS APPLY* - Two bedrooms, one bath floor plan with tile floors throughout. The property was extensively MADE-READY with some renovations. The addition of tile flooring in all rooms, functional and fresh appliances, freshly painted. Overall, good/excellent condition and READY for immediate move-in. The property comes with all gas range with oven, fridge, central heat, and air with a gas furnace. Unfortunately, no w/d connections. The water, GAS for all hot heaters, and WIFI / Internet privileges* - can all be included in the rent. The central Bryan location makes this an ideal for convenience as well as access to all amenities, including but not limited to, shopping, schools, entertainment, public transportation, etc. For DETAILED INFORMATION AVAILABLE ABOUT MOVE-IN DATES, ACTUAL PHOTOS, and the ability to SCHEDULE a tour/show at www.cvbroker.com. The property is marketed and managed by PAT M BUTLER BROKER INC. D/B/A Clear Vision Brokerage, a Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007.
Small and cozy, 16 unit apartment complex, located in central Bryan and close to most ALL amenities. All apartment homes are two bedrooms, 1 bath with an open floor-plan. The kitchen includes a gas stove and fridge but does not have a dishwasher, nor does it have connections for a washer/dryer. The owner pays for the water, water heating: pest control and lawn care. The residents are responsible for ALL "personal" utilities (electricity, garbage, sewage, and gas). PARKING: There is one parking space w/sticker per apartment. All spaces are numbered. *If available*, the owner will allow you to have an additional car/parking sticker for an additional fee per month. The property is marketed and managed by PAT M BUTLER BROKER INC. D/B/A Clear Vision Brokerage, a Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Avondale - 3 have any available units?
510 Avondale - 3 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Avondale - 3 have?
Some of 510 Avondale - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Avondale - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Avondale - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Avondale - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Avondale - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 510 Avondale - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 510 Avondale - 3 does offer parking.
Does 510 Avondale - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Avondale - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Avondale - 3 have a pool?
No, 510 Avondale - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 510 Avondale - 3 have accessible units?
No, 510 Avondale - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Avondale - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Avondale - 3 has units with dishwashers.
