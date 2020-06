Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

PRE-LEASE NOW. WATER & GAS INCLUDED. Come home to your newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment. Unit has been completely renovated with update vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. New sinks and faucets, New lighting fixtures/ceiling fans throughout. Fresh 2 tone paint throughout. Refrigerator and oven/range included. Walk-in closet. Pet friendly. Laundry facility on-site.

16-unit, 1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment community approximately 3 blocks from Texas A&M University campus in the popular Northgate area. Locally Aggie owned and managed as of Fall 2018. The property and all units have been newly renovated with numerous upgrades. SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE